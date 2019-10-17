Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Kelly Obituary
Dorothy A. (Smorada) Kelly passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. She was 94.

Daughter of the late Anna (Bilpuch) and Louis Smorada, Dottie is survived by her loving daughter, Karen Murray (Michael); her beloved grandchildren, Robert Kelly, Colleen Templeton (Mark), Tommy Kelly (Dana), Moira Kelly, Lliam Kelly (Bethany), Heather Simoneau (Scott), and Susan Sluk; great- grandchildren, Finn Kelly, Anna Rose Simoneau, Michael Simoneau, John Michael Sluk, and Eryn Sluk; her beloved sister, Eleanor Kania (William); as well as many, many nieces and nephews.

Dottie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Kelly; her son, Thomas Kelly (Mary); and her siblings Paul Smorada (Josephine), Anna Kluska, Margaret Turosak (Martin), Kathryn Molchan (William), Mary Louise Froelich (Lee), and John Smorada.

Dottie enjoyed spending time with her family, including a Smorada Family Reunion every year, loved shopping, crocheting, crafting wreaths, and generally enjoyed life; despite her visual ailments and challenges, Dottie never missed a thing.

Relatives and friends are invited to Dottie's Life Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., 19047, followed by her service at 12:30 p.m. A burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Connellsville, Pa. at a later date.





Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home

Langhorne, Pa.

www.dunngivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now