Dorothy A. Moser passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 71.
She was born in Philadelphia and had been a resident of Penndel. Dorothy was a graduate of Neshaminy High School, Class of 1966.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas McKeone, along with her mother, Dorothy and her husband, Henry Kochanski.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, John J. Moser; her daughter, Heather Moser Watson (Frank); her granddaughter, Peyton Elizabeth Watson; and her two brothers, Joseph Kochanski (Donna) of Kansas and James McKeone (Connie) of Pennsylvania.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be made to the Philadelphia Zoo, Attn: Development Dept., 3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 27, 2019