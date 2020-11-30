Dorothy A. Popielarski
Dorothy Popielarski, 79, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Predeceased by her brothers, John M. Davis, Richard B. Davis, Carl P. Rothermel, and her first husband John J. Miller. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband Robert C. Popielarski; her children John Popielarski (Deidre), Brenda Booker (Keith), Kyle Popielarski (Linda), Robin Callahan (Chris), and Gail Sharpe (Greg); 12 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to gather for a viewing on December 3, 2020, from 10-11 am at Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. A graveside service will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of their choosing, ASPCA (www.aspca.org
), The American Heart Association
(www2.heart.org
), or The American Cancer Society
(www.donate3.cancer.org
). www.kirkandnicesuburban.com