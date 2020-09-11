LeRoy Franklin Parker, 81, of Trevose, passed away at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. His beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy, 80, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
They were both lifelong residents of Bucks County, where LeRoy worked as a Teamster truck driver for 40 years, split between Mack Transportation and Ryerson Steel, and at the Bucks County Courier Times for over 20 years. Dorothy worked in air products and chemicals, most recently at Northtec for over 10 years.
LeRoy was proud to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves for several years as well. In his spare time, LeRoy loved going fast. He was active in the Delaware Valley RC Model Boat Racing Club and enjoyed drag boat racing and street rodding. He also was a huge football fan, especially the Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State Nittany Lions. In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed just spending time with her family.
LeRoy and Dorothy are survived by their sons, Robert and Charles. Also surviving them are Leroy's brother, Albert (Kim), and Dorothy's sisters, Pat Freeman (Jerry) and Linda Ward (Bernie).
LeRoy and Dorothy were preceded in death by their daughter, Dawn, in 1983. Dorothy also was preceded in death by her siblings, Marjorie Turek (Bill) and Bill Ruppert (Esther).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend their visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by their service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery, 25 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
) in the names of Dorothy, Leroy, and Dawn Parker.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalemwww.tomlinsonfh.com