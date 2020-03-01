|
|
Dorothy Ann Torpey passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Silver Lake Center. She was 77.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Dorothy had graduated from Bay Ridge High School in Brooklyn. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Levittown, Pa., where she had resided most of her life until settling in Fairless Hills, Pa. eight years ago.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her sister, Kathryn Ann Marino and her partner, Thomas T. Hooper.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Eve Ann Torpey, Nancy Ann Davila {Felix}, son Michael John Torpey, three grandchildren; Montero, Amanda and Cierra and her great grandchild Aliyanna. She will also be missed by her grandchildren's mother, Denise.
Service and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers or cards, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association or any animal shelter.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home
jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020