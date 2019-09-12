|
Dorothy "Dottie" Breslin passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Palm Bay, Florida. She was 96.
Born Nov. 4, 1922, she will be always remembered by her quick wit, humor, and caring nature. Dottie loved the life she and her late husband Thomas "Buddy" Breslin had built for themselves in Palm Bay.
Dottie will be dearly missed by her children, Doreen Haeselin (late Helene Monte), Debbie Marchesani (James), Rick Haeselin (Diane), Timmy Haeselin (Kathy), late son, Charles Haeselin, late stepson, Thomas Breslin, her stepdaughter, Beverly Kalinowsky (John), and her brother, William Dolan (Lorette). Her 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, that called her "GiGi," will fondly remember her stories of the long life she lived and giving them the warmest hugs.
Family and friends are invited to attend a remembrance service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, followed by a Christian Burial Mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in her name be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 12, 2019