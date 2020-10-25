Dorothy Chrambanis, age 94, of Langhorne, Pa., entered into God's eternal rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Yardley, Pa.Born in Penns Grove, N.J., she had resided in West Trenton since 1966 prior to moving to Langhorne six years ago. Dorothy worked along side her late husband Peter "Buddy" in their business the Olde Pub located in Trenton, N.J.She was a social person, who was very involved in her community. Dorothy was a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where she volunteered at Yia Yia's Kitchen and the flea market of the annual Greek Festival. She was a passionate lover of the arts, playing cards,especially canasta. She belonged to the book club in her community. Was an avid gardener and a former longtime member of the West Trenton Garden Club where she won several awards for her beautiful flower arrangements.Dorothy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.She will be remembered and missed for her stories, her pleasant demeanor, her selflessness, positive attitude, beautiful warm blue eyes and a smile for anyone she met.Beloved wife of the late Peter "Buddy" Chrambanis, mother of the late Peter Chrambanis Jr, mother-in-law of the late Vincent Polisano; sister of the late Katherine Burpulis, Susan Themely, and James Galanos; Dorothy is survived by her son, John Chrambanis and wife Athanasia "Sue"; her daughter, Diane Chrambanis Polisano; her daughter-in-law, Joanna Franc-Chrambanis; her four grandchildren, Mary, Marie, Dina and Georgia Chrambanis; a sister-in-law, Christine Jeremias; and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.Greek Orthodox funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1200 Klockner Rd., Hamilton, N.J. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, 1800 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton, N.J.Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Please visit Dorothy's tribute page at the Web site listed below.Brenna Cellini Funeral Home