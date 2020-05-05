|
|
Dorothy M. Davis of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Woodbourne Place in Levittown. She was 99.
She was born in Passaic, N.J. in 1920, the eldest child and only daughter of Stephen T. Gorski and Wanda P. (Amlicke) Gorski, whose families emigrated to the United States from Poland. A talented dancer, she deferred an offer to perform with a professional company and moved to Lowell, Mass. to pursue work as a secretary for a law firm, where she soon met and married attorney George F. Hannigan of Lowell. She resided in Lowell for 13 years, where she supported her husband's political aspirations and devoted herself to raising three daughters, Dorothy Patricia, Roberta Kathleen and Marilyn Ann. Her husband, George Hannigan, died in 1953.
As a young widow with three children, Dorothy moved to Pennsylvania to work as a secretary at the U.S. Steel Mill in Morrisville, Pa., where she eventually purchased a family home. In 1956, she married Joseph Davis, a local gas station owner who was dazzled by her smile, kindness, and poise.
She was actively involved in her community as a young mother; taught ballet, served as president of the Holy Trinity PTA, and eventually went on to teach kindergarten at Holy Trinity School, where she was beloved by many generations of students.
In 1999, Dorothy and Joe moved to Avenrowe, a senior community in Fairless Hills, Pa., where they enjoyed time with a number of wonderful friends. Retiring at 80, Dorothy retained a true zest for life; she loved ballroom dancing, stylish hats, sewing, gardening, traveling the country with her dearest friends, hosting family gatherings, and spending time with her great grandchildren. She was an active volunteer for the Ladies of Columbus and a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where she loved attending Mass, planting flowers on the church grounds, and sewing clothes for the infant of Prague.
In addition to her beloved parents and husband, Joe, Dorothy was preceded in death by her dear younger brother, Robert Gorski.
She is survived by her adoring daughters, Dorothy P. Hannigan of Hamilton, N.J., Roberta K. Wiechnik (Joseph) of Morrisville, Pa., and Marilyn A. Liese (Frank) of Bristol, Pa.; four grandchildren, Debra Liese, Donna Liese, Christopher Wiechnik and Matthew Wiechnik; eight great grandchildren; her brother, Francis Gorski of South Carolina; and several special nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, her Funeral Mass and burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited to a DRIVE-BY VIEWING from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Cars should enter from the REAR ENTRANCE, off of Maple Ave., continue toward the carport to pay your respects, then continue forward and out the front entrance onto Trenton Ave. AT NO TIME ARE YOU TO EXIT YOUR VEHICLE.
For those to wish to honor Dorothy, donations may be made in her name to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067.
We encourage all to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family at the funeral home's web site below.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,
Morrisville
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2020