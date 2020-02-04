|
Dorothy F. Fithian passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Allegria Nursing Home. She was 91.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Dorothy had been a longtime resident of the Feasterville-Trevose area. Dorothy loved music and especially found much enjoyment in playing the organ. She was an avid fan of both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles. She was a great cheering section for both her husband and her son when they played baseball. She loved to bowl. Until recently, Dorothy was an active member of the Neshaminy Activities Senior Center.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William, and her good friend, Ed Parkinson.
She is survived by her two sons, William and Harry (Marybeth Fellmeth), two sisters, Claire Patton (the late William) and Lorraine Mackiewicz (Frank), four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave, Penndel, PA 19047, where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
