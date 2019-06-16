|
Dorothy Inez Wilson of Croydon passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 96.
She was a lifelong member of St. James Episcopal Church in Bristol, where she was in charge of Primary Sunday School for 30 years. Dorothy also was the Croydon Senior Citizen's Chaplain.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Charles Wilson Jr., and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Maddy.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann Wilson Weikel Bruce, Karen Cheryl Maddy (Donald), and Cynthia Gail Wilson; her grandchildren, William Weikel, Amanda Weikel, Joseph Maddy, and Matthew Evan Wilson (Shanika); 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a niece, Dolores Walsh; sisters-in-law, Shirley Wilson and Barbara Ostroff; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. James Episcopal Church, 225 Walnut St., Bristol, PA 19007.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to St. James Episcopal Church.
