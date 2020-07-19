Dorothy (Joret) Davidson, a resident of The Lakes at Willow Valley, Lancaster, Pa., and formerly of Churchville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was 94.Born and raised in Philadelphia, Dorothy was a graduate of Little Flower High School. She married her beloved husband Ray in 1954 and were blessed with 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2016.Dorothy and Ray retired to Willow Valley in 1998. She enjoyed meeting and making many new friends there and kept very active with square dancing, playing Pinochle and traveling with her husband. Their favorite place to travel was Wildwood, N.J. with the family. Many great times were had and good memories made.Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Delmar R. Davidson, and the loving mother of Raymond J. (Elizabeth), David M. (Nancy) and Diane M. Stafford (Brian). She was the devoted grandmother of Christopher and Michael Davidson, Kristine Gelb (Mark) and Michelle and Eric Stafford. She is also survived by her dear nieces and nephews, Lea, Dale, Lyn, Eric, Sherry, Lindy (Paul), Leigh Anne (Jeff) and Jeff.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10 a.m. until her service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.Dorothy was a very philanthropic person and gave to several charities. In her spirit of generosity, please consider a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers to: Little Flower High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 or the Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.To share a memory of Dorothy, view her tribute video or a livestream of her funeral service, please visit her Tribute Wall at the web site listed below.Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, Richboro