Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Dorothy J. Durica

Dorothy J. Durica Obituary
Dorothy J. Durica passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center.

She was born in Springhouse, Pa. and had been a resident of Galilee Village for the past six years.

In addition to being a loving and devoted mother, she was a foster parent to hundreds of babies over a long career. She also enjoyed working for the Bensalem School District for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Myrtle Mandrell; her husband, Stephen Durica; her brothers, Robert and Edward; her son, William H. Gould; and her partner, Dal Timms.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Evelyn Smith (Christopher); her ex-husband, William Gould; her children, Linda Czekner (James) and Kathleen Gould (Dave); and her stepson, Stephen Durica. She is also survived by her grandchildren, James Czekner (Donna), Lori Jacobs, Kristina Sperry (Joseph), Patrick Gould (Erin), David Gould (Chelsea), her great grandchildren, Carly, Kerri, Tara, Brenna, Joseph, Julianna, Layla, and Kadence, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 10, 2019
