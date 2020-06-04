Dorothy J. Fernandez of Morrisville, Pa. peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 30, 2020.A virtual memorial service officiated by Pastor Robin Hagar at Grace United Methodist Church of Venice, Fla. will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 5th, via the Facebook page "Memorial of Dorothy J. Fernandez."To read the complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, Venice, Fla.