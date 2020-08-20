Dorothy "Dot" Crawford of Langhorne returned to the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. She was 90.A lifelong resident of Bucks County, Dot was born in Abington. She was a loving wife, mother and dedicated nurse.After graduating from Lower Moreland High School in 1948, she followed her dream of helping others and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing in 1953. She worked selflessly for her patients for over 40 years. Dot started her nursing career at Lower Bucks Hospital and retired from Holy Redeemer Hospital in 1992.Dorothy was a member of Scottsville United Methodist Church and the Christian Women's Group. She inspired people with her creativity and crafting skills which included knitting, woodcarving, sewing, tatting and genealogy. Dot led a busy life and was involved with many social groups including the Wild Violet Red Hats, Bucks County Genealogy, Delaware Valley Woodcarvers and served as President of her TOPS wellness group. Dot also was a Cub Scout den mother.Even with her busy schedule; Dot was an amazing homemaker, one of her greatest joys was spending time with family and friends. She loved to host holiday dinners, theme parties and picnics and made them all memorable. Dot enjoyed her morning coffee, newspaper and crossword puzzle. Dorothy's greatest accomplishment was in the way she showed love and truly made others feel important and cherished. Today and every day, we celebrate this once in a lifetime angelic woman.Dot was the daughter of the late Armond R. Harding Sr and Winifred Smith, and was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry W. Crawford.She is survived by her five children, Lee S. (Patricia), John R., Charlene Lengle, Bonnie Krier (Al), and Glenn D. (Diane), seven grandchildren, two great- grandchildren, and her siblings, Russell Harding, Elsie Beckter, Leslie Cruise and Edna DiCicco.Dot's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa., followed by interment at William Penn Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Dorothy L. Crawford to Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053.Condolences may be sent to Dot's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.James J. McGhee Funeral Home,Southampton