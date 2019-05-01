|
Dorothy Lee Megas of Doylestown, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was 83.
She was born Feb. 29, 1936, in Versailles, Ind., to her parents, John Lee Gray and Ethel Mae Seybert Gray. She was married on July 16, 1955, to Louis Anthony Megas.
She worked for Procter & Gamble and Avery Denison. In her retirement, she served in the Mission field in Haiti, Brazil, Papua New Guinea and Ireland.
Dorothy is survived by her loving children, son Tony Megas of Doylestown, Pa., daughter Katina Megas-Hoffmeyer of Potomac, Md.; grandchildren, Koletta Megas (17), Tony Megas (15), and Sophia Hoffmeyer (14); and nieces, Debby Reed and Dianne Copley-Rogers.
A memorial service is being held Saturday, May 4, at Grace Gospel Chapel, 5582 Easton Road, Plumsteadville, Pa. Family will be receiving at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.
Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to Grace Gospel Chapel.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2019