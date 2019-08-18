Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Dorothy Flynn
Dorothy M. Flynn Obituary
Dorothy M. Flynn died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Attleboro Nursing Home at the age of 79.

Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Flynn had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County.

Dorothy had volunteered at Calvary Chapel in Philadelphia for the over 55 ministry. She was also a member of the Social Butterfly Group.

Dorothy was the beloved wife of Daniel, the loving mother of Luther Hendricks (Elizabeth), and step mother of William Thorrington (Holly) and Kenneth Flynn (Eleanor). She was the devoted grandmother of Christina Stella (Ron) and James Hendricks (Jessica) and step grandchildren, Brittany Thorrington, Carlee Thorrington, Kellen Flynn and Quinn Flynn, and the proud great grandmother of Benjamin, Lailie, Caedmon, Luke, Penelope and Emma. She will also be sadly missed by her sisters, Leona Devos (Bill), Florence Weiss (Roger), and Shirley Decker (Jim), and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Her Committal Service will be held at precisely 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019
