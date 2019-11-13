|
Dorothy M. Sanson passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. She was 95.
Born in Des Moines, Iowa, she was daughter of the late Nora Elizabeth and Frank Ricker. Throughout her life she had lived in Des Moines, Portland, Maine, Bensalem, Pa., Egg Harbor Township, N.J., Edgewater Park, N.J., and finally Levittown, Pa., where she resided with her daughter, Carol.
She was a World War II veteran (Navy Wave). Mrs. Sanson was a strong woman who battled and survived tongue and breast cancers. After their retirement, she and her husband traveled the country. She most especially loved spending time with her family and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Wife of the late John Sanson, and mother of the late Terence A. Sanson, and grandmother of the late David Palmarini, she is survived by her children, Nora C. Sanson, John T. Sanson (Irene), Richard Sanson (Ellen), and Carol J. O'Hara (Arthur). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, her daughter-in-law, Maria Sanson, and sister-in-law, Stella Sansone.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, and 8 to 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA at secure.aspca.org, or to St. Joseph Indian School at give.stjo.org.
