Dorothy M. Smith
Dorothy M. Smith (Mahoney) passed away on July 7, 2020. She was 92.

Wife of the late William Albert Smith, Jr., Dorothy is survived by her loving children Patricia M. Frisoli (Jack), Janet S. Wenig (Glenn), William Allen Smith (Joan), and James D. Smith (Karen); seven beloved grandchildren; six cherished great-grandchildren; and ten special nieces and nephews.

Dot was preceded in death by her dear brother Donald Mahoney.

Relatives and friends are invited to Dot's Life Celebration on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at John F. Givnish Life Celebration Home 10975 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m.; interment Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dot's name to The American Heart Association via their website heart.org and click donate.

In keeping with CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

John Givnish Funeral Home

Philadelphia, Pa.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
