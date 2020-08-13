It is with deep sorrow that the family of Dorothy "Dottie" Klaczak announce her peaceful passing on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 94.
She will be lovingly remembered by her three children, James Klaczak (Andrea), Walter Klaczak Jr. (Claire), and Nancy Sandefur, her grandson, Scott Sandefur, many nieces and nephews, as well as her dear neighbors and friends from the United Methodist Church and Casselberry Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Walter Klaczak Sr., her brothers and sisters, Eleanor Baker, Lois Renick, James Keasey, Donald Keasey, and Howard Keasey, and her parents, Webster and Florence Keasey.
Dottie was born Aug. 1, 1925 in Butler, Pa. and attended Butler High School, where she enjoyed baton twirling as a majorette with the Golden Tornado Marching Band. After graduating in 1943, she took the Civil Service Exam and then moved to Washington, D.C. to work in support of the war effort. It was there that she met her husband, Walter "Wally", a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. They married in 1944 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.
At the end of the war, they moved from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia and then, in 1955, moved to the new suburb of Levittown, Pa., where they raised a loving family of three children. Her home was always full of fun, good food and friends – especially during the holidays (any holiday!). After a few years, Mom decided to rejoin the workforce. She accepted a position working in the deli department at Kane's supermarket. Then, after almost 20 years of living and working in Levittown, Dot and Wally retired to warm, sunny Florida in 1974.
After Wally passed away in 1995, Mom then embarked on a series of adventures: touring Europe; dog sledding in Alaska; whale watching in Maui; and taking a three-week bus tour to several national parks in America. Mom and her friends also loved to visit Branson, and go to the "boats" to gamble. When not traveling, she was a bingo enthusiast, domino champion and an astute card player. She also rediscovered her creative talents and began painting ceramics, stitching needlework projects and coloring beautiful pictures.
We will all miss her endearing smile, engaging laughter, big heart and, most of all, her capacity to share her love of life with those around her. Mom's generous spirit continued in her later years, and Meals on Wheels became the focal point for her community service. In her memory, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 2801 S. Financial Ct., Sanford, FL 32773 or www.mealsetc.org
Cremation arrangements were handled by Banfield Funeral Home in Winter Springs, Fla. If you have a favorite story, anecdote or loving memory of Mom, Aunt Dot, Dottie or Mrs. K, please share them by posting them on Banfield's Tribute Wall banfieldfuneralhome.com
. She would have loved the stories and hearing our laughter.