Dorothy P. Regan
Dorothy P. Regan, "Dot", passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the age of 92.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russell Regan, and by her beloved sister, Marie Twiggs.

She is survived by her loving sons, Robert and Richard, their wives, Jillaine and Linda, her beloved sister-in-law, Ida Regan, as well as her many loving nieces and cousins. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Dot met Russ at Nabisco in Philadelphia, where they both worked. She fell in love with him and developed a strong passion for baking cookies. During the holidays, Dorothy thoroughly enjoyed creating hundreds and hundreds of delicious, delectable, and decorative cookies. With her wonderful generosity, she always enjoyed giving them away to family and friends.

Dorothy's life celebration will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy's name to the Alzheimer's Association online at act.alz.org/donate.

Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
September 22, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your mother. She was a wonderful lady ❤
Joanne Wood
Friend
