Dorothy T. Dittmar

Dorothy T. Dittmar Obituary
Dorothy T. Dittmar passed away peacefully June 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 87.

She was the beloved wife to Albert Lee Dittmar for 69 years.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William and Grace Fox Proudman

In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by her loving sons, Lee (Debra) of New Hope, Pa., Robert (Karyen) of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Steven (Dottie) of Angier, N.C. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Noel. Dorothy is also survived by her grandchildren, Krista, Connor and Cameron, Debbie, Patty, Sean, Bobby and Ryan, and Justine, Jenna, Jesse and Tyler; and 13 great- grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 12 p.m. until her funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown- Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Her interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to the Hopes and Dreams Foundation, 517 Cedarbrook Road, Southampton, PA 18966.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 3, 2019
