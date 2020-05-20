|
Douglas "Doug" Carmody died unexpectedly on May 18th, 2020 in Langhorne, Pa. He was 37.
Douglas is survived by his parents, Dale and Patricia Carmody of Longboat Key, Fla. but longtime residents of Newtown; siblings, Robert (Susan) of Mullica Hill, N.J. and Rebecca of Tampa, Fla. but longtime resident of Newtown; niece and nephews Alexandra, Nikolas and Wesley; aunts and uncles Roy and Judi McCloskey of Lexington, MA, Dave and Janet Shucard of Buffalo, N.Y., Peter and Nancy Roselli of Frenchtown, N.J., Matthew and Susan Rue of Flemington, N.J. and Joan Shattin of Greenfield Twp., Pa.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jule and Frank Carmody of Clarks Summit, Pa. and Edith McCloskey-Gallagher of Langhorne.
Doug was born on April 30, 1983 in Doylestown, Pa. He graduated from Council Rock High School in 2002 and from Shippensburg University in 2006 with a degree in Geographic Information Systems. He began working for D&R Greenway Land Trust LLC as a Geographic Information Systems Specialist. Doug worked most of his professional career at Fort Dix as a Geographic Information Systems Manager.
Doug was an accomplished swimmer who exceled in both age group and High School Swimming. He was a loving and funny son, brother, uncle, and friend who loved to spend time with friends and family and who was passionate about Philadelphia Sports. Doug will be remembered and loved for his kindness and generosity.
Due to current circumstances funeral services have been yet to be determined. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send Donations in Doug's name, in the form of checks to: "Valley Forge Medical Center Alumni Association" c/o Tracy Vawter at 1033 W. Germantown Pike Norristown, PA 19403.
Condolences can be sent to https://www.swartzgivnish.com/obituaries. The family would like to thank the staff at Valley Forge Medical Center for their dedication and care.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 20, 2020