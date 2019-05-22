|
Douglas W. Files of Nazareth died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, Pa. He was 86.
Born April 5, 1933, in Mason City, Iowa, he was the son of the late Wade and Dorothy Files. He was the beloved husband of Judith S. Files for 41 years.
Doug was a Marine Naval Aviator earning the rank of Captain during the Korean War. He completed his Bachelors of Science from NC State and taught high school in Carey, N.C. He flew commercial planes for United Airlines from 1966 to 1993, retiring as Captain. During this time, he substitute taught at Neshaminy School District in Lower Bucks County, Pa.
Doug was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church, a tutor at Project Easton and a Penn State Master Gardener.
Surviving along with his wife, Judith, are sons, Dr. Douglas Daniel Files (Kathy) of Washington Crossing, Pa., and Charles Warner Files (Nancy) of Perkasie, Pa.; daughters, Ann Mari Butz (Damian) of Larksville, Pa., and Susan Elizabeth Nestor (Robert) of Wilton, Conn.; a brother, Donald Files (Nancy) of Concord, N.C.; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher, in 1993.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 100 E. Beil Avenue, Nazareth, Pa. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at church. Interment with military honors will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Nazareth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Church or Project Easton, both c/o the funeral home.
