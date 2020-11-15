Duane B. Trapani of Fairless Hills passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 73 years young!
Born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Duane graduated from Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, in 1965. He has resided in Fairless Hills for the past 49 years.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran.
Duane worked for Giles and Ransome in Bensalem, for many years before retiring.
He enjoyed working on cars, riding motorcycles, and tinkering in his garage. He was a former member of the Philadelphia Modifiers Car Club where he proudly displayed his 1933 Rio at numerous car shows.
Duane was known for his upbeat personality and sense of humor. He was always willing to lend a hand with a smile on his face and a hat on his head.
Duane was the beloved husband of Terry (Bergen) for 50 years. He was the loving father of Tony Trapani (Amy) and Nicole Bachman (Charlie); devoted grandfather of Amanda Gulcin (Bryan), TJ Trapani (Heather), Alexandria Trapani, Christopher and Jack Bachman; and great-grandfather of Gianna, Riley, and Anthony.
Son of the late Elsie Delaplaine (Richard) and the late Joseph Trapani (Catherine), Duane was the brother of Barbara Deviney, Marty Beirn (Suzanne), and William Beirn (Dale); and also will be missed by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018, or the American Lung Association
, 527 Plymouth Rd., Ste. #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittownwww.doughertyfuneralhome.com