Duane Stankey
Duane Stankey of Levittown died at age 69 on October 12, 2020 in a nursing rehab center located in Langhorne, PA during his final battle with diabetes from related complications.

Our beloved brother, uncle and friend will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and wisdom. Duane led a simple life. He enjoyed his morning coffee, TV, his family and tap dancing. Duane was a member of Standing Rock Indian Reservation in South Dakota, his home state.

Duane is survived by his older sister, Caroline Fenner, older brother, Bernel Stankey, Jr., younger brother, David Stankey, younger sister, Peggy Ley and many nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at James O. Bradley Funeral Home 260 Bellevue Avenue, Penndel, PA 19047 with a calling time from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service.

Interment will be private. Face mask use and social distancing will be observed during the calling hour and service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Duane's name can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Levittown, 5918 Emilie Road, Levittown, PA 19057.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home

www.jamesobradley.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
