James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Dudley Wilson
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Dudley Christian Wilson Obituary
Dudley Christian Wilson passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. He was 78.

Born in Minneapolis, MN, Mr. Wilson was a former 49 year resident of Levittown, prior to moving to West Grove.

Mr. Wilson loved driving, and volunteered with the Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad for many years as well as drove tour buses for Colonial Coach and Lion Tours.

Beloved husband of 51 and a half years to Mary Teresa (Henry), Mr. Wilson is the loving father of Penny Wilson.

He is the devoted grandfather of Nick Wilson (Ali), Natashia Mack (Bri) and Poppy Taylor (Stephany); and the proud great grandfather of Matthew, Nicolas, Eric, Richie, Shi and Aaliyah.

Mr. Wilson will also be sadly missed by numerous family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 8:30 until 10 a.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Wilson's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019
