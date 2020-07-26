Dudley Moeckel of Radnor and formerly of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 surrounded by his family at Bryn Mawr Hospital. He was 79.Dudley was the beloved husband of 43 years to the late Sharon Turner Moeckel and the loving father of the late Kenneth.Born in Honolulu, HI, Dudley was the son of the late William Moeckel and Nancy Clarke Moeckel.Dudley attended The Hotchkiss School and The University of Pennsylvania and had a lifelong career in banking. He enjoyed tennis, golf, gardening and watching the Philadelphia Eagles. He cherished the time he spent with his beloved family, especially family vacations to Ocean City, N.J. beaches. Dudley will be greatly missed, but he will be eternally loved and remembered by everyone who was in his life.Dudley is survived by his three loving and devoted daughters: Nancy Daiutolo (Scott) of Wayne, Pa., Jennifer Moeckel of Rosemont, Pa., and Susanne Moeckel (Jerry Brown) of Telford, Pa. He is also survived by his four dear grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Jane, and Jacob, his brother William Moeckel (Juliet) and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services and interment will be private.Fluehr Funeral Home