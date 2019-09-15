|
|
E. Lorraine (Nagy) DiTulio of Langhorne, Pa. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse in Philadelphia surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.
Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., she had been a resident of Bucks County for over 50 years. She was a retired State of N.J. employee of the Department of Labor and Industry, where she was the Assistant to the Commissioner.
Lorraine was a devoted parishioner of St. Francis Cabrini where she was a member of the church choir. She had a unique ability to connect with people with her vivacious personality, through conversation and always making people around her laugh. Her faith was a constant presence, she believed angels were a guiding light in her daily life, and she always had the right prayer for every holiday dinner.
Lorraine truly enjoyed life to the fullest through simple pleasures, playing the violin, attending favorite musicals and plays, and cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lorraine was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories, she enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren at all of their events.
She was preceded by her husband of 56 years, Alexander DiTulio, and her sister, Claire (Nagy) Gainey of Las Vegas, Nev.
Lorraine will be greatly missed by her daughter, Donna (DiTulio) Dirks, Donna's husband, Eric, and her grandchildren, Alec, Kirsten, and Olivia. She will also be greatly missed by her sister, Barbara Nagy of Orlando, Fla., and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Saint Frances Cabrini, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Bristol Cemetery.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019