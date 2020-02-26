|
|
Vivian Burton died in Attleboro Nursing Home in Langhorne, Pa. on February 23, 2020, from complications related to lung cancer. She died peacefully in her sleep. She was 85.
Mrs. Burton (Vivian) was born on April 30, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pa. to her parents Lester and Margaret Thayer.
She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and taught elementary school in the Pittsburgh school system.
In 1961, she married Ronald Burton whom she met while pursuing her master's degree at Penn State University. The Burtons moved to Philadelphia in 1963 where Vivian worked as a substitute school teacher. They moved to Churchville, PA in 1965 where they raised their two sons, Mark and Scott and where Ronald still resides.
Vivian retired in 1999 and helped to raise her granddaughter, Kimberly Burton. Vivian also has a granddaughter Ella Vivian. She dearly loved both of her granddaughters and was very proud of all their accomplishments.
Vivian was a patient and supportive teacher with a passion for music, literature, and history. She sang in the Heinz Chapel Choir while attending the University of Pittsburgh and continued to sing in her church choir and the Centennial Singers.
Vivian was also one of the founders of the Northampton Library and served as Secretary and President of the Library's Board of Directors from the late 1960s through the 1970s.
Vivian is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ronald S. Burton, her sons Scott A. and his wife Lisa, Mark T. and his wife Stephanie, her granddaughters Kimberly R. and Ella Vivian Burton, her brother Lester C. Thayer and his wife Joan, her niece Pamela Smith and nephew Daniel Thayer. She is also survived by her sister in law Carol Virginia Foreman (the late Robert), her niece Wendy Osier and nephew David Foreman.
A Service for Vivian will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at North and Southampton Reformed Church, 1380 Bristol Road, Churchville with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Her interment will be privately held at a future date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Free Library of Northampton Township, 25 Upper Holland Road, ATT: Amy Wardle, Richboro, PA 18954. Please place on the memo line of your donation….. E. Vivian Burton Memorial.
Campbell & Thomas Funeral Home
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 26, 2020