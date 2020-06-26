Earl F. Leedom of Yardley, Pa. passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. He was 84.He was born to the late Alfred and Ethel (James) Leedom in Edgely, Pa.Earl worked as a technician for Lower Bucks County Joint Municipal Authority for many years before his retirement. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a member of Anchor Yacht Club, and social member of the Tullytown Fire House.Earl loved spending time outdoors, especially at Penn Warner Lake. He also adored his great grandson, Max. Earl will be deeply missed.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Leedom, and son, Michael Leedom.He is survived by his children, Linda Hartle and Alfred Leedom (Denise); grandchildren, Tracey Leedom, Michael Leedom Jr., Matthew Leedom, Christy Leedom, Patrick Maloney, and Sean Maloney; great grandchildren, Max, Christian, Nick, Starr, Sean, Eden, Patrick Jr., and Kaiden; and his best friend, Al Mancuso.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where his funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Morrisville Cemetery.Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,Bristol