Earl Honnoll
Earl Honnoll
Earl Honnoll of Croydon passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lower Bucks Hospital.
Born in Phila., Earl was a lifelong resident of Croydon. He worked for Amtrak as a Discipline Hearing Officer for 6 years. Earl was an avid Philadelphia baseball and football fan. He also enjoyed woodworking and traveling to Florida, especially along to Gulf Coast, visiting Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach.
Earl will be sadly missed by he loving wife of 48 years, Linda (Brooks) Honnoll. He is also survived by his son, Michael Honnoll and his siblings: Wayne Honnoll (Elsie Bartholomew), Carol Hodges (Bob) and Lloyd Honnoll (Donna Miller).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Honnoll.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service, Tuesday at 11 AM at Bristol Cemetery, Rt 13 & Rt 413, Croydon, PA 19021.
www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
