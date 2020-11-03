1/
Earl W. Knight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl W. Knight, "Bill," is survived by Janet Stojak and husband, Fred, Wayne Knight and wife, Bonnie, grandchildren, Jason Barci and wife, Maria, Kevin Barci and wife, Michelle, and great grandchildren, Gabe and Lincoln Barci.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae Knight.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Rd., Langhorne, PA 19053.

Donations may be made in his name to Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Rd., Langhorne, PA 19053.

John J. Bryers Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.bryersfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved