Earl W. Knight, "Bill," is survived by Janet Stojak and husband, Fred, Wayne Knight and wife, Bonnie, grandchildren, Jason Barci and wife, Maria, Kevin Barci and wife, Michelle, and great grandchildren, Gabe and Lincoln Barci.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae Knight.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Rd., Langhorne, PA 19053.
Donations may be made in his name to Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Rd., Langhorne, PA 19053.
John J. Bryers Funeral Home,
Willow Grovewww.bryersfh.com