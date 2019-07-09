|
Eddie E. McCormack of Yardley passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born 87 years ago to Jess and Carrie McCormack in Vandalia, Mo. Eddie graduated from Edison High Scholl in Gary, Ind. and Monmouth College in Long Branch, N.J. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956 and retired from U.S. Steel Fairless Works after 30 years.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol S. (Sheffler); his daughters, Gwen Miller (Albert Jr.) of Ivyland and Gail Marquette of Yardley; a sibling, Alde McCormack; his nieces, Patricia and Brenda McCormack; his nephews, David, Neil and Jay McCormack; grandchildren, Matthew and Brandon Miller, and Ryan Marquette; and great grandchildren, William, Joseph and Matthew Miller Jr.
Family and friends are invited to Ed's Graveside Service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Ewing Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 100 Scotch Rd., Ewing, NJ 08628.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 9, 2019