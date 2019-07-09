Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Ewing Presbyterian Church Cemetery
100 Scotch Rd.
Ewing, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie McCormack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie E. McCormack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie E. McCormack Obituary
Eddie E. McCormack of Yardley passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.

He was born 87 years ago to Jess and Carrie McCormack in Vandalia, Mo. Eddie graduated from Edison High Scholl in Gary, Ind. and Monmouth College in Long Branch, N.J. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956 and retired from U.S. Steel Fairless Works after 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol S. (Sheffler); his daughters, Gwen Miller (Albert Jr.) of Ivyland and Gail Marquette of Yardley; a sibling, Alde McCormack; his nieces, Patricia and Brenda McCormack; his nephews, David, Neil and Jay McCormack; grandchildren, Matthew and Brandon Miller, and Ryan Marquette; and great grandchildren, William, Joseph and Matthew Miller Jr.

Family and friends are invited to Ed's Graveside Service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Ewing Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 100 Scotch Rd., Ewing, NJ 08628.

To share your fondest memories, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Swartz-Givnish of Newtown

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now