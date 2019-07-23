|
Edgar Corson Seely Jr. of Levittown, Pa., passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was 95.
An original Levittown home owner in the 1950's, he resided in Bucks County all his life. Mr. Seely was raised in Hulmeville, Pa., where he learned at an early age the value and joy of gardening. He was taught by a great mentor and friend, Herman Schultz. He continued that love for gardening throughout his life generously giving the crops to neighbors, family and friends.
After graduating from Langhorne-Middletown High School in 1942, he studied pre veterinarian medicine at Penn State. He arrived by bus on the campus with one suitcase and a strong desire to get a good education. His studies were interrupted by World War II. Mr. Seely, along with a couple of hundred other young men were sworn into the U.S. Army in Rec Hall. They were told they may never see action but in a very short time he was shipped to basic training and continued his tour of duty in Hawaii and then onto occupied China and Japan. While abroad, he met and married a fellow officer from the Woman's Army Corp, Roberta Marion Patton. The couple welcomed their first born, Patricia Caroline, while in Tokyo, Japan. The couple returned to Penn State University where Mr. Seely completed his degree. They welcomed their son, Edgar Corson Seely III, while in State College.
Returning to his Bucks County roots, the young family established themselves in the new Levittown community. Mr. Seely then founded and operated Roebling Construction Company which he ran successfully for the next 50 years. It was located in Yardville, N.J.
Continuing his dedication to his country, Mr. Seely became a member of the U.S. Army Reserve Unit 416th. It is a Civil Affairs company from Norristown, Pa. He served as the commander from 1968 through 1973 when he retired as a LTC, Lieutenant Colonel.
Mr. Seely never lost his love for Penn State, having played center on the Nittany Lions football squad in the 1940's. He continued to support the Lions attending every home game from 1970 through 2010. He never missed a game. He also followed the team to many Bowl games and supported other PSU sporting events. Mr Seely also served on the Penn State University Paterno Library Board for many years as well as holding a seat on the School of Agriculture Board. He has numerous scholarships established in his name so others might experience and grow from all Penn State has to offer. He actively worked to recruit students to join up with the Blue and White every chance he got.
Mr. Seely had been an active member of Grace Episcopal Church, Hulmeville, Pa., for his entire life. He has served in numerous capacities as well as led many committees through the years. Church has always been a very important part of his life. It is there, at Grace Church that Mr. Seely met his second wife, Elizabeth Lynn Kampf, a fellow member.
Edgar and Elizabeth have enjoyed over 30 years together filled with love and laughter. They enjoyed traveling the globe, cruising oceans and rivers, visiting all 50 states as well as dining out, or just being together at their Jersey shore home.
Mr. Seely is survived by his daughter, Patricia Seely Dingwall (Robert) of Jamestown, Newfoundland, Canada and Edgar Corson Seely lll (Lorna Campbell) of Levittown, Pa. He leaves two grandsons, John Aaron (Johanna Guertin) of Ottawa, Canada and Christian Colin (Nicole Filion) of Jamestown, Newfoundland, Canada. There are also six great-grandchildren, Kyle, Lucas, Mc Kenzie, Zoe, Grace and Alexandria. He leaves many lifelong friends, especially Thelma Kelch and Arthur "Buck" Toka. He had many nieces, nephews and cousins that equally brought him joy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his services at 10 a.m. July 24, at Grace Episcopal Church, 313 Main Street, Hulmeville, Pa. Interment will be immediately following in Beechwood Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Seely and his family would appreciate your memorials and gifts be sent to the scholarships established in his name at Penn State Agricultural School so others will benefit. Send to Edgar and Roberta Seely Scholarship In Animal Sciences in the College of Agricultural Sciences. 2583 Gateway Drive, Bristol Place One, Suite 200. State College, PA 16801.
