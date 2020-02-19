|
|
Edgar "Ed" Wilson, age 81, of Newtown, Pa., died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at his home in Newtown.
Born in Westchester, Pa., Ed went to Haddonfield High School and attended Muhlenberg College. After college he served 3 years in the Army as an M.P. After the Army he went into the insurance business and eventually ended up owning his own agency.
He retired in 2002 and bought a place in St. Thomas, U.S.V.I., where he spent 6 months a year. Ed was an avid golfer and tennis player, and when his children were young, he coached baseball for several years. He was a great Phillies fan and never missed a golf tournament. At home, he enjoyed cutting his lawn and hitting golf balls on his property.
Son of the late Walter and Emma (Deery) Wilson, he leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years Inger Merete (Olesen) Wilson, his son Michael (Heather) Wilson, his daughter Deborah (Bill) West, & 3 wonderful grandchildren Brian, Jennifer and Kayce West.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his committal service with military honors at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or to the .
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 19, 2020