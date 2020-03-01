|
|
Edith A. Berry of Newtown died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown. She was 98.
Edith was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Harry Berry Jr.
Born in a farmhouse in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Dr. Frederick Muller and Alma Kirmse Muller. Inspired by the farm's beautiful flowers, Edith studied art and graduated from Moore College of Art in 1943, then worked for Curtis Publishing Company from 1943 to 1945.
Edith married and moved to Southampton, where she raised her family and shared her artistic skills with community and church. By 1966, when she moved to Newtown, Edith was a prominent Bucks County and Jersey Shore artist who painted spectacular watercolor scenes and flowers. Many of the finest galleries in the area featured her work: Jane Alexander, Peddler's Village, Washington Crossing, Center for the Arts, William Riss, Phillips Mill. She traveled through the U.S., Europe and North America, creating over 60 sketch journals, using many illustrations as references for future paintings throughout her lifetime.
Featured on the covers of "Down East Magazine" and tourism pieces on Jekyll Island, Georgia, Edith was soon inspired to demonstrate her talents closer to home...Eagles Mere, Pa.! For almost three decades, beginning in 1972 at the Berry Studio, Edith interpreted the beauty of Eagles Mere through her artwork and the people "on the mountain" continue to love her. As recently as August 2014, the Museum honored her and her family with a one-woman exhibition featuring over 80 Edith Berry paintings and books and logos loaned by Eagles Mere citizens for the one-of-a-kind show.
Most importantly, Edith spent many moments with her family and cherished every experience with them. Family and friends will miss her creative sewing, cooking, decorating, gardening, and flower arranging skills. She was an active and passionate member of the North and Southampton Reformed Church for over 70 years. As a deltiologist, she was a member of the Washington Crossing Card Collectors Club. She also was a member of the Philadelphia Watercolor Society, Finney's Corner Questers, and Oreland Art Guild.
Edith is survived by her children, Harry E. Berry and his wife, Ann, of Phoenix, Md. and Linda B. Gould and her husband, Dennis, of Richland, Pa. She is also survived and missed by her four grandchildren and three great grandchildren, give Gould children and 13 Gould grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Edith's funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the North and Southampton Reformed Church, 1380 Bristol Rd., Churchville PA 18966. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the above church.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020