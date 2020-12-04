1/1
Edith Brachman
Edith Brachman, age 101, died on Monday, December 1, 2020 at Manor Care in Yardley.
Born and raised in Shenandoah, PA, Mrs. Brachman has been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County. She was a founding and charter member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She was a member of the Fairless Hills YMCA, where she attended a minimum of 3 times a week. She enjoyed attending the arthritic classes there. Mrs. Brachman was an avid swimmer.
She was caring, giving woman. She would always tell her son Bill, "it is always better to give than to receive."
Mrs. Brachman adored her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild.
Mrs. Brachman is the beloved wife of the late Horace "Angie" and the loving mother of the Horace Brachman.
She is survived by her devoted sons, William and John Brachman; and daughter-in-law, Lois; grandchildren, Lori, Kelly, Noel, Michael, Jane and Matthew; great grandchildren, Ryan, Rachel, Daniel, Jason, Clayton, William, Emma, Margot, Vittoria; and great great grandson, Cole.
She will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 9:30 until 11:00 am at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Road Lutheran Church, 2185 Bristol Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057.



Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
