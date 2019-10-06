|
Edith C. (Conner) Payton passed away peacefully at Meadow Glen at Phoebe Richland Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, with her daughters by her side and attended by the St. Luke's Hospice caregivers and the staff of Meadow Glen.
Edith was preceded in death by her loving husband, W. Robert Payton (Bob). She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Bob Propsner, her daughter and son-in-law, Lee and Joe McVeigh and her daughter, Sharon Heil. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ron Heil. Fond memories will also be shared by her grandchildren, Kimberly (David) Ellis, Marc (Jessica) Heil, Lindsay (Jason) Souder, Ashley (Ryan) Storey, Brian (Tatiana) McVeigh, and Brendan McVeigh; and her great grandchildren, Lauren, Benjamin, Daniel, Thane, Brooke, Alexandra, Paige, Isabella, Riley and Mia.
Born in Solebury, Nov.12, 1922, to Herbert and Lelah Mae (Hoffman) Conner, Edith grew up in the farming community of Solebury and Buckingham. She graduated as valedictorian of her class at Buckingham High School where she met her husband, Bob. They were married in 1943 and when Bob returned from serving in the Army during World War II, they built their home of many years on property of her parent's farm on Lower Mountain Road in Buckingham Valley. This was where they raised their family before moving to Buckingham Springs Retirement Community where they enjoyed their retirement years.
Edith was a wonderful homemaker and especially enjoyed working in her flower gardens. She and her husband liked woodworking and making crafts which they sold in a small craft shop at their home. She also was a waitress at some of the local restaurants in the area. As a member of Tyro Hall Grange, she served as an officer of several committees and helped with many community dinners. She was also a longtime member of Forest Grove Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Women's Association, taught Sunday School and served in leadership positions. Traveling in their camper and enjoying time with family members brought much joy to Edith and her husband.
Edith was also preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde and Herbert (Dick) Conner and her sisters, Evelyn (Conner) Knipe, Madaline (Conner) Tomlinson, Violet (Conner) McLeod, and Lelah (Conner) McDonald.
Edith's Life Celebration will be held at Forest Grove Presbyterian Church from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Grove Presbyterian Church, 1856 Forest Grove Road, P.O. Box 462, Forest Grove, PA 18922.
