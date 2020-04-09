|
|
Edith Dyer Evans of Langhorne, Pa. passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. It was a blessing that Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home, allowed her children to visit and say goodbye to the mother they loved so much.
Edie was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on March 17, 1932, growing up in the Bustleton section of the city. She attended Frankford High School, and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, where she met her husband, Samuel Wayne Evans, who preceded her in death. Edie was the daughter of Russell and Elsie Dyer, and she is survived by her sister, Dorothy Gieseke.
The pride of Edie's life were her three children, Eric S. Evans, Pamela Evans Smyth, and Curtis Evans. She devoted her life to making hers a loving, caring family. After Sam's passing, Edie had a long career at New Jersey National Bank and its successors, finally retiring from Wells Fargo. She brought joy to her customers, who always appreciated the home-made cookies she had available at her desk. Not one to sit around in retirement, Edie worked for many years at Between Friends Hallmark store in Langhorne.
Edie spread a lot of love, and the spouses of her children, Kyle Evans and Sandy Evans; her grandchildren, Steven Evans and wife, Janessa, Christopher Evans and wife, Mistin, Peter Evans, Ryan Smyth and wife, Angela, Courtney Smyth, Katie Evans, and Samuel W. Evans; and her great grandchildren, Macie and Remi Evans, received it in abundance.
As the matriarch of the Evans Family, she relished in holding family reunions and staying in touch with her nieces and nephews far and wide. Entertaining was Edie's passion and countless friends laughed the night away over a good meal around her table. She was devoted to service at her church, Grace Episcopal, Hulmeville, Pa., where she served as head of the Altar Guild, a member of the Vestry, and organizer of countless fund raising events.
Due to the restrictions of the current health pandemic, the family will schedule a service to celebrate Edie's life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 313 Main St., Hulmeville, PA 19047. Please note Edith Evans memorial on the check.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 9, 2020