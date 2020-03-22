Home

Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
Edith R. Zocholl

Edith R. Zocholl Obituary
Edith R. Zocholl passed away in her home at Christ's Home in Warminster on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was 91.

Born in Philadelphia, she was daughter of the late Otto and Frieda Wolf, and sister of the late Elmer Wolf (Jane). She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley E. Zocholl.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Fletcher (Tim, deceased), Joanne Zocholl and Carol Zocholl. She was the grandmother of John Fletcher, Katie Fletcher, and Lauren Zocholl (John Tarlini).

Edie grew up in the Olney section of Philadelphia, graduating from Olney High School. She married Stanley in 1952. They spent their early married years in Bustleton before moving to Hillcrest Farms in Holland, Pa. in 1965.

As a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Feasterville, Edie served on the Altar Guild until she was 84 and participated in Martha Circle. She enjoyed attending craft fairs, botanical gardens and was fond of murder mysteries and crime dramas.

She was universally loved by all who met her for her innate kindness and wry sense of humor whether life was smooth sailing or choppy seas. She would lend an ear to our troubles and rejoice in our triumphs. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Zocholl's name may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 65 E. Street Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053.

Lamb Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley

www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 22, 2020
