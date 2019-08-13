|
Edith (Marozzi) Secoda, also known as Edie, Chippy, or Bella, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Edith Ida, the second youngest of ten children born to Pietro and Beatrice Marozzi, was born in Bristol, Pa. She was the widow of Frank Secoda Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Emma; her children, Frank and his significant other, Carol, Sandra Lynn, David Michael and his wife, Cori, and Judith Ann; her daughter-in-law, Barbara; grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Joshua, Stephen, Peter, Brandon, Lon, and Takara; her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alexandra, Silas, Anna, Raylan, and Charlie; and countless nieces, nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will follow at St. Mark Cemetery.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 13, 2019