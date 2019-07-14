|
Edmund J. "Spike" Liwoch of Washington Crossing, Pa., passed away July 11, 2019, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. He was 93.
He was born Sep. 1925, in Camden, N.J., to Felix and Berniece Liwoch. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II and served as an aviation ordnanceman and was a turret gunner in a torpedo bomber. Finishing high school upon his return from the U.S. Navy, Edmund went to college on the GI Bill and graduated from St. Louis University with a degree in Engineering. Edmund served again during the Korean War in the US Air Force Reserve, attaining the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He went on to work for the U.S. Navy as an aerospace engineer, retiring after 30 years.
He married Jane, the love of his life, in 1959 and she survives him. They met in the church choir and church service was an important part of their life together. He sang in the choir, provided Sunday school AV services, and served as a Eucharistic Minister in church and to shut ins.
He is also survived by daughter, MaryAnne Teal and husband Gilbert; and son, Mark and his wife Kristina and their children Joshua Liwoch, Becky Brecht (husband Greg), Katie Schumann, and Mark Puterbaugh.
Ed enjoyed fishing and was an avid tennis player well into his 80's. He will be remembered for his strong faith, his devotion to family, and his quick sense of humor. He was recognized for his smiling face and easygoing nature right to the end.
A funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 1 Riverstone Circle, New Hope, Pa., followed by interment in the Washington Crossing National Veteran's Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, people make donations in support of Aid For Friends, 12271 Townsend Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154-1288. (www.aidforfriends.org).
