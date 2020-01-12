Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Edna M. James

Edna M. James Obituary
Edna M. (Betker) James of Levittown had a beautiful journey home on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2020; she was met and guided by her son, John, who had preceded her in death. Edna passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness at the age of 89.

She will be dearly missed by her entire family and her friends.

Edna was the beloved Mom of her two daughters, Joyce Muth (Bob) and Joni Blaisse (Kevin), a loving Mom-Mom to six grandchildren, and Me-Mom to 15 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 89 Pinewood Dr., Levittown, PA 19054, with a memorial service to be celebrated in her honor at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edna's name may be made to St. Paul Episcopal Church at the above address.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 12, 2020
