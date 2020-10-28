1/
Edna May Hughes
Edna May (Shearer) Hughes died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. She was 90.

She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond L. Hughes; the loving mother of Dave Gruber (Lynn), Judy Cooper (Bill), and the late Jeff and Mona Hughes; and the dear grandmother of David and Alex.

Edna enjoyed baking and crafts and in her later years volunteering as an elementary school aide.

Many thanks for those that helped care for Edna.

Interment and graveside services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials in her name to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Rose Funeral Home,

Philadelphia

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
