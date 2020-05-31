Edward Chroscinski Sr. passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 82.



He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Lillian.



A resident of Sebring, Fla., previously residing in Morrisville, Levittown, and Philadelphia, Pa., he spent his days golfing, reading and rooting for his Philadelphia sports teams. He especially enjoyed time with his family.



He will deeply missed by his three children (with d. Joanne) - Edward Jr. (Denise), KarenAnn and Michael (Melissa), and was a devoted Pop-Pop to his nine grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew (Esther), Rachel, Joel, Dahlia, Sean, Nicholas, Gryphon and Alexandra.



