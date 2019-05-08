|
|
Edward A. McKeown of Cape Canaveral, Fla., formerly of Penndel, Pa., passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Cape Canaveral surrounded by his family. He was 80.
Edward was born in Philadelphia in 1938 to Edward and Dorothy (Hipple). In earlier years, Edward worked in sales for ABC Records and then as a manager and bartender for Penns Pub in Penndel. Before retiring, he was a driver for Central Bucks Transit, driving students with special needs. Edward enjoyed a good card game with many of his friends.
Edward was preceded in death by the love of his life, Thelma (Canivan) McKeown, in 2011.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kelly Chalifoux (George) of Warminster, Pa. and Patricia Olsen (Eric) of Trevose, Pa.; his two sisters, Elizabeth McKeown of Rhode Island and Susan Adams of Glassboro, N.J.; his grandchildren, Ryan Chalifoux, Erin Chalifoux, and Olivia Bell; as well as nieces and nephews, Jeremy Adams, Jennifer (Sussman) Barlow, Matthew Adams, and Spring Sussman.
A memorial will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Hilltop Athletic Club in Trevose, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 8, 2019