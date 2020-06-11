Edward A. Pastore Sr.
Edward A. Pastore, Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Hospital. He was ninety-one years of age. Born in Huntingdon Valley, he was a longtime resident of Southampton.

Edward was the beloved husband of Anna Vallerio Pastore for sixty-four years. He was the loving father of Edward Pastore, Jr., Mariann Parsons, Valerie Vogel and Ronald Pastore. He was the cherished grandfather of Myriah, Edward III, David, Daniel, James, and Melissa. He was the devoted great grandfather of Kadin, Angela, Nora, Ella and Logan.

Edward proudly served his county as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave (at 2nd Street Pike), Southampton, PA 18966. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. The interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donation in his name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001.

Memories and condolences may be left at the website below.

Lamb Funeral Home

www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
2153571260
