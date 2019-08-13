Home

Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
Edward E. Bailey


1935 - 2019
Edward E. Bailey Obituary
Edward E. Bailey of Langhorne was born into the next chapter of his eternal life on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. He was 83.

He was born to the late George P. Bailey and Helen Bailey (Simons). Edward was an electrician and owned his own business for 30 years.

He enjoyed fishing and playing golf. Edward will be deeply missed.

Edward was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Bailey, and his siblings, George Jr., William S., Elizabeth, Gladys, Carrie, and Dorothy.

He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Thomas, and brothers, Howard, David, and Jack.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where his memorial service will begin at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Nature Conservancy by visiting www.nature.org/en-us/.

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 13, 2019
