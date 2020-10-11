Edward F. Rife passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Birches in Newtown. He was 92.
"Ed" as he was affectionately known by to his family and friends, was born on August 7, 1928 in Philadelphia to the late Edward J. Rife and Adeline V. Rife. He was the late husband to the late Anne K. Rife who passed away in 2002 (Murphy, NC).
Ed graduated from Dobbins Technical School in Philadelphia and served honorably in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War Conflict. Living in Rochester, MI, he worked as a tool and die engineer for many companies in the automotive industry which included Rebmann Products Corporation, Rebmann Plastic Molding, Black Box Incorporated, Husky Injection Molding Systems, and the Ternstedt Division of the General Motors Corporation. Ed Rife served two terms as the President of the Society for Plastics Engineers in Detroit, Michigan. In his free time, Ed and Anne enjoyed traveling, drove through 11 countries in Europe, travelled nationwide for over 5 years in their RV. He was a scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts in the 1960's. He contributed to the Methodist Church in Murphy, North Carolina in their active Food Bank, as well attending many classes at the Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, North Carolina.
Ed is survived by his children: Donald E. Rife (Jan), Beverly A. Stevens (Ron), Patricia E. Rife-Beavers (Ralph Stephen), Jeffrey J. Rife (Teresa) along with his grandchildren: Alison (Brad), Katie, Sarah (Eric), Aubrie, Ian, and his great grandchildren: Laurel, Reid, Layla, and one great grandson on the way. Ed is survived also by two brothers: Richard Rife and Alan Rife. He was predeceased by his brother Warren Rife.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ed's Life Celebration on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Swartz-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 323 East Washington Ave. Newtown, PA 18940 followed by his memorial service at 1:30 p.m.
Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Family services are entrusted under the care of Swartz-Givnish of Newtown, Pa.
