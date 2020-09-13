Edward G. Moyer passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Chandler Hall in Newtown. He was 86.
Born in Trevose, Ed had been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County. He resided with his wife, Barbara, in their home that he built in Penndel, for 60 years.
He was drafted in 1956, and served proudly in the U.S. Army.
Ed worked for Philadelphia Electric Company for 42 years as a draftsman. He was a hard worker and passed many of his carpentry trades and talents onto his children and grandchildren.
Ed was a quiet, kind, family man, and a true gentleman. He enjoyed spending his weekends at their summer shore house on the Delaware Bay. He loved fishing, boating, crabbing, etc. Ed took pleasure in spending these special times with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed the family vacations to Punta Cana, North Carolina, and Avalon.
Ed was a talented musician who took great pride in playing the saxophone. As a child, he and his siblings entertained crowds playing in "In the Eddie Moyer Kiddie Band." He began his Mummer career as a teenager with the Bucks County String Band, later joining Greater Kensington S.B. in 1954. Ed paraded 64 years down Broad Street with his family. Ed later became a member of the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Hall of Fame in 2005.
Ed (Pop) enjoyed spending any opportunity attending his grandchildren's sporting events, plays, and concerts. He was always so proud of them and never missed an event.
Ed was the beloved husband of Barbara (Garrison). Ed and Barb would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in October. Ed was the loving father of Sandra L. Coleman, Scott E. Moyer (Sharon), Steven T. Moyer (Noreen), and Sharon L. Toto (Joseph); and the devoted grandfather of Jeffrey, Marisa, Emily, Clare, Garrison, Mason, and Isabella. He also will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law, Essie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ronald E. Moyer and Eileen "Toots" Sommerfield (Cliff).
Family and friends are invited to attend Ed's celebration of life from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be held at precisely 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to the charity of your choice
.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittownwww.doughertyfuneralhome.com